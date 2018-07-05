Omar Epps Tells Why There Will Never Be A Sequel To “Love & Basketball” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.04.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Omar Epps joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” to talk about his new book “From Fatherless to Fatherhood.” He also spoke about movies he’s done in the past as well as his death on the show “ER.” A lot of people ask him about if there will be a “Love & Basketball” 2.

Epps mentioned that it will never happen because it’s like touching a classic song. Some things are made to be left alone and people need to understand that. Epps said, “We had our moment, you can’t remix everything.”

RELATED: Omar Epps Opens Up About Trying To Be A Good Father Despite Growing Up Fatherless [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

He loves how right now so many young Black actors and directors are doing amazing work. Epps hopes this keeps happening because it’s bringing him back to the 90’s where a new Black movies came out every month. Would you want to see a “Love & Basketball” sequel?

RELATED: Paula Patton & Omar Epps Star In Thriller “Traffik” [TRAILER]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Omar Epps Sends His Oldest Daughter Off To Prom [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

#TBT: Remembering The Chocolatey Goodness That Was Omar Epps In The 90s

8 photos Launch gallery

#TBT: Remembering The Chocolatey Goodness That Was Omar Epps In The 90s

Continue reading #TBT: Remembering The Chocolatey Goodness That Was Omar Epps In The 90s

#TBT: Remembering The Chocolatey Goodness That Was Omar Epps In The 90s

Omar Epps Tells Why There Will Never Be A Sequel To “Love & Basketball” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close