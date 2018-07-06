CLOSE
This Was Sanaa Lathan’s Reaction To The #WhoBitBeyoncé Rumors

The "Shots Fired" actress told the "The Talk" she and her friends laughed their "a#%es" off given how 'absurd" is was.

FOX's 'Shots Fired' - Season One

Source: FOX / Getty

Months after the #WhoBitBeyonce scandal hit the Internet, it looks like Sanaa Lathan is still trying to clear her name.

Earlier this week the “Shots Fired” actress opened up with the co-hosts of “The Talk” about her reactions to first hearing the rumor that she was the one who bit Beyonce at a party in Los Angeles.

She said, “Me and my friends, we laughed our a**es off. We thought it was funny. I mean, it was so absurd.”

“We thought it was funny. I mean, it was so absurd. The hashtag #WhoBitBeyoncé, it was just this big whodunit. You know, I’ve had lots of rumors over the years and after so many of them, you get a thick skin,” she added.

We’re pretty sure Tiffany Haddish hasn’t helped the rumor mill, telling “The Hollywood Reporter” last month that Sanaa indeed did nibble on the Queen.

“I’m super good friends with her stepmom and her dad (producer-director Stan Lathan), and they were mad at me,” Haddish said.

“They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ “

Haddish said that was never her intention.

“I didn’t try to ruin her career,” Haddish explained. “I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyoncé kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”

As we previously reported, the drama all started when Haddish shared this infamous story to GQ back in March.

“(Beyoncé) was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that,’ ” she recalled. ” ‘That (woman) is on drugs. She not even drunk. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’ ”

Soon after Twitter started accusing Sanaa of being the one, she was quick to deny it.

Either way, we hope this story has finally been put to bed. It’s time for everyone involved to move one. If Bey ain’t pressed, why is anyone else?

