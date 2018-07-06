This Was Sanaa Lathan’s Reaction To The #WhoBitBeyoncé Rumors

Months after the #WhoBitBeyonce scandal hit the Internet, it looks like Sanaa Lathan is still trying to clear her name.

Earlier this week the “Shots Fired” actress opened up with the co-hosts of “The Talk” about her reactions to first hearing the rumor that she was the one who bit Beyonce at a party in Los Angeles.

She said, “Me and my friends, we laughed our a**es off. We thought it was funny. I mean, it was so absurd.”

“We thought it was funny. I mean, it was so absurd. The hashtag #WhoBitBeyoncé, it was just this big whodunit. You know, I’ve had lots of rumors over the years and after so many of them, you get a thick skin,” she added.

We’re pretty sure Tiffany Haddish hasn’t helped the rumor mill, telling “The Hollywood Reporter” last month that Sanaa indeed did nibble on the Queen.

“I’m super good friends with her stepmom and her dad (producer-director Stan Lathan), and they were mad at me,” Haddish said.

“They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ “

Haddish said that was never her intention.

“I didn’t try to ruin her career,” Haddish explained. “I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyoncé kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”

As we previously reported, the drama all started when Haddish shared this infamous story to GQ back in March.

“(Beyoncé) was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that,’ ” she recalled. ” ‘That (woman) is on drugs. She not even drunk. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’ ”

Soon after Twitter started accusing Sanaa of being the one, she was quick to deny it.

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

Either way, we hope this story has finally been put to bed. It’s time for everyone involved to move one. If Bey ain’t pressed, why is anyone else?

RELATED NEWS:

Sanaa Lathan Wants You to Know She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé’:’I Would Never Do Anything Malicious Like That’

#WhoBitBeyonce Launches Internet-Wide Investigation, Sources Point To Sanaa Lathan

This Member Of Beyoncé’s Family Believes Tiffany Haddish Went ‘Too Far’ With The Face Biting Scandal

15 Photos That Prove Sanaa Lathan Ages Backwards 15 photos Launch gallery 15 Photos That Prove Sanaa Lathan Ages Backwards 1. A fresh-faced Sanaa Lathan was Hollywood’s go-to girl in the early ’90s. Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. During that time, she made friends with other A-list Black beauties. Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. In the late ’90s, Sanaa dated her ‘Love & Basketball’ co-star Omar Epps. Super handsome couple! Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. Although her fashion screams early 2000s, her face is timeless. Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. The natural makeup look gave Sanaa the glow of a teenager while in her early 30s. Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. Here’s Sanaa back in 2003 with another gorgeous, ageless star: Tracee Ellis Ross. Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. You can’t sit with them. Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. Kim Kardashian’s style may give away the time the photo was taken (2006), but Sanaa still looks the same as she did a decade ago. Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. What a time to be alive! Here’s Sanaa in ’06 with her talented and equally gorgeous friend Taraji P. Henson. Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. 40-what? Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. Fine wine. Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. She looks flyer than girls half her age in this photo from 2014. Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. She just keeps getting better. Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. Not. One. Flaw. Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. Clearly, Sanaa Lathan has found the fountain of youth. Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 15 Photos That Prove Sanaa Lathan Ages Backwards 15 Photos That Prove Sanaa Lathan Ages Backwards

This Was Sanaa Lathan’s Reaction To The #WhoBitBeyoncé Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com