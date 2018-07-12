CLOSE
Black Women Everywhere Will Be Able To Relate To This Hilarious Meghan Markle Moment

LOL...we'll give the kid a pass.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Ireland

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

If you don’t know better than to play with a Black woman’s hair, Meghan Markle is here to teach you a thing or two. The Duchess was visiting Dublin’s Croke Park on Wednesday with Prince Harry when one toddler started to touch her face and tug on her perfectly pressed locks. Not only did she cut his hair pulling party short, Prince Harry also stepped in and wagged his finger “no” at the boy. Hubby knows!

The moment has hilariously gone viral on social media because as you can see in the photo below, Meghan kept it playful but she was not playing, OK?

More photos from their picture perfect trip on the flip, but in the meantime:

