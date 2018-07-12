Headkrack On Childish Gambino’s New Music: “He’s Making Music For Dudes Who Wear Half Shirts” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Childish Gambino dropped two new songs yesterday and they both have a special vibe to it. Headkrack played “Feels Like Summer and “Summertime Magic,” but he misses the rapping Childish Gambino. He mentioned that his music is now for men with low cut socks with balls on the back of it and ones that wear half cut shirts.

Safaree is also making headlines after getting boo’d off the Dykman basketball court. They weren’t feeling his performance and he stopped in the middle of it to curse out the crowd. They threw water on him and he was escorted off.

RELATED: Headkrack Gets Called Out For Trying To Stump Rickey Smiley Morning Show Listeners [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Giving A Girl Money For Hillman College Backfired Against British Headkrack [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET!

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rhyme About 50 Cent Vs. Terry Crews And Show Gary With Da Tea Some Love [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s New Video

12 photos Launch gallery

#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s New Video

Continue reading #ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s New Video

#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s New Video

[caption id="attachment_2900314" align="alignleft" width="696"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Donald Glover’s alter ego, Childish Gambino, is back! While hosting SNL this weekend, the talented singer, actor and screenwriter also dropped a video for his newest song “This Is America.” The stunning visual and shocking video juxtaposes riots, police and gun violence happening with Childish and others dancing, ignoring the chaos around them. And from the look of it, it’s got Twitter shook…and for good reason. Here’s what people are saying.

Headkrack On Childish Gambino’s New Music: “He’s Making Music For Dudes Who Wear Half Shirts” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close