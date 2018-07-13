Jermaine Dupri sat down with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about celebrating 25 years of the SoSo Def Record label. Him and Da Brat have been friends and worked together since the beginning of her career. Gary With Da Tea wanted to know where Dupri found Da Brat and the story was quite interesting.
Dupri was at the Oprah show and Da Brat along with TLC, Kris Kross and other artists we love were there. It was at that moment where the two created a bond and are like family now. Da Brat also mentioned that her and Oprah go way back because they met each other in Chicago. Dupri and Da Brat plan on having more success in the future together.
RELATED: Why Da Brat Wants Jermaine Dupri To Call Out Bow Wow [VIDEO]
RELATED: Da Brat Looks Back On What It Was Like To Learn From Jermaine Dupri [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET!
RELATED: Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Spotted Cuddling
The Latest:
- You’ll Be Ight: Here’s Why Friday The 13th Is Actually Awesome
- Jermaine Dupri Tells How Oprah Led Him To Meeting Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Cissy Houston Says She Has ‘Difficulty Believing’ Allegations That Whitney Houston Was Molested By Her Cousin
- Elon Musk Vows On Twitter To Pay For Home Water Filters For Flint Residents
- Florida Man With No Arms Stabs Tourist With Scissors [VIDEO]
- Watch: Young M.A Gives Us Classic Pool Party Vibes In Her New “PettyWap” Video
- Headkrack On Childish Gambino’s New Music: “He’s Making Music For Dudes Who Wear Half Shirts” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Everything You Need To Know About Facebook’s Latest Diversity Report
- Teyana Taylor Spills The Tea On Threesomes With Iman
- Fries & Worship: Chick-Fil-A Turns Into Church Thanks To This Flash Mob
Da Brat [PHOTOS]
Da Brat [PHOTOS]
1. Birthday Bash ATL Portraits1 of 19
2. FOX’s ‘Empire’ – Season Two2 of 19
3. 93.5 FM KDAY’s 6th Annual Krush Groove3 of 19
4. Pepsi And EMPIRE Celebrate Season Three Partnership With Viewing Party Of Musical Tribute ‘When Cookie Met Lucious’4 of 19
5. ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ New York Premiere5 of 19
6. Shawntae Harris aka Da Brat became the first platinumselling female rapper and also costars in the6 of 19
7. T-Boz Unplugged – A Benefit Concert Sickle Cell Disease – Arrivals7 of 19
8. Jermaine Dupri’s Cafe Dupri Grand Opening in Atlanta8 of 19
9. Patrick McMullan Archives9 of 19
10. Centric Presents: The 2014 Soul Train Awards – Show10 of 19
11. USA – 25th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards – Arrivals11 of 19
12. 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens12 of 19
13. 2017 Black Music Honors – Arrivals13 of 19
14. VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers – Arrivals14 of 19
15. MTV/Da Brat15 of 19
16. Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert16 of 19
17. Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Season 2 Premiere Party17 of 19
18. Pain Is Love Tour – Los Angeles, CA18 of 19
19. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT19 of 19
Jermaine Dupri Tells How Oprah Led Him To Meeting Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com