Jermaine Dupri Tells How Oprah Led Him To Meeting Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jermaine Dupri sat down with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about celebrating 25 years of the SoSo Def Record label. Him and Da Brat have been friends and worked together since the beginning of her career. Gary With Da Tea wanted to know where Dupri found Da Brat and the story was quite interesting.

Follow @TheRSMS

Dupri was at the Oprah show and Da Brat along with TLC, Kris Kross and other artists we love were there. It was at that moment where the two created a bond and are like family now. Da Brat also mentioned that her and Oprah go way back because they met each other in Chicago. Dupri and Da Brat plan on having more success in the future together.

RELATED: Why Da Brat Wants Jermaine Dupri To Call Out Bow Wow [VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat Looks Back On What It Was Like To Learn From Jermaine Dupri [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET!

RELATED: Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Spotted Cuddling

The Latest:

Da Brat [PHOTOS] 19 photos Launch gallery Da Brat [PHOTOS] 1. Birthday Bash ATL Portraits 1 of 19 2. FOX’s ‘Empire’ – Season Two 2 of 19 3. 93.5 FM KDAY’s 6th Annual Krush Groove 3 of 19 4. Pepsi And EMPIRE Celebrate Season Three Partnership With Viewing Party Of Musical Tribute ‘When Cookie Met Lucious’ 4 of 19 5. ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ New York Premiere 5 of 19 6. Shawntae Harris aka Da Brat became the first platinumselling female rapper and also costars in the 6 of 19 7. T-Boz Unplugged – A Benefit Concert Sickle Cell Disease – Arrivals 7 of 19 8. Jermaine Dupri’s Cafe Dupri Grand Opening in Atlanta 8 of 19 9. Patrick McMullan Archives 9 of 19 10. Centric Presents: The 2014 Soul Train Awards – Show 10 of 19 11. USA – 25th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards – Arrivals 11 of 19 12. 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens 12 of 19 13. 2017 Black Music Honors – Arrivals 13 of 19 14. VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers – Arrivals 14 of 19 15. MTV/Da Brat 15 of 19 16. Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert 16 of 19 17. Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Season 2 Premiere Party 17 of 19 18. Pain Is Love Tour – Los Angeles, CA 18 of 19 19. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Da Brat [PHOTOS] Da Brat [PHOTOS]

Jermaine Dupri Tells How Oprah Led Him To Meeting Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com