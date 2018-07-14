YG Arrested On Felony Robbery Charges In Las Vegas

Compton rapper YG is facing a felony robbery charge for allegedly snatching a guys chain right off his neck and running off with the iced out pendant.

According to TMZ, YG was in a Las Vegas court this week after a warrant was issued for his arrest and he turned himself in. He was hit with felony robbery and he was released after posting $20k bail. The incident allegedly went down in late May after a man approached YG and asked for a pic but was turned away by his entourage. The man allegedly told YG “he’s not a real celeb” and casino’s surveillance footage shows YG retaliating by yanking a chain off his neck.

The necklace reportedly fell to the ground, and YG is then seen on video picking up the necklace pendant valued somewhere between $3,000-$9,000, then we see him taking off. The victim is also claiming he had his goons beat him up before he snatched his jewelry. He wants at least $250k for the damages.

Hold On, Blood: YG Arrested And Facing Felony Robbery Charges In Las Vegas was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9: