CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Whew Chile, The Delusion…10 Things We Thought Were True When We Were 18 Years Old

Can you relate?

1 reads
Leave a comment
African male teenager blowing out the candles on his 18th birthday cake surrounded by his family , Cape Town, South Africa

Source: BFG Images / Getty

Hindsight is 20/20 and now, looking back, we know we were trippin’! We remember being 16 years old, feeling held back by our parents and rules, just wishing that our 18th birthdays would arrive as soon as possible. Then, when 18 finally hit, we thought we were ready to go out into the world, we thought we knew it all, and we definitely thought we were fully grown adults. Haaaa!

Take a stroll down memory lane with 10 funny thoughts many of us were guilty of having at 18 years old, via the viral hashtag #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18.

Whew Chile, The Delusion…10 Things We Thought Were True When We Were 18 Years Old was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Whew Chile, The Delusion…10 Things We Thought Were True When We Were 18 Years Old

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close