CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Classic: Where Were You When Jay-Z And Kanye West Made Us Watch The Throne?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

It was just a normal Summer day in 2011…

 

Drake had the year on lock when it came to number one records on the radio. “Im On One” was still bumping through everyone’s speakers…

 

We hadn’t heard from Hov since Blueprint 3 at the time, and never imagined he’d do a collab album — let alone with Kanye West

 

We were still waiting for him to do an album with Bey!

 

But then, on July 20, 2011, Hov and Ye’ dropped “Otis”. And the streets haven’t been the same since.

 

Kanye and Jay may be in a totally different space in their relationship today — but let’s honor the moment they made us all Watch The Throne, and changed the way we view collab albums and hip hop today.

Happy Birthday, “Otis”.

via GIPHY

Classic: Where Were You When Jay-Z And Kanye West Made Us Watch The Throne? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Classic: Where Were You When Jay-Z And Kanye West Made Us Watch The Throne?

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close