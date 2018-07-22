CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rihanna Is Blonde Again And We Are Not Worthy

0 reads
Leave a comment
Rihanna Performs At Twickenham Stadium - 'Diamonds' Tour

Source: Harry Herd / Getty

Rihanna can literally do no wrong when it comes to fashion, beauty and just being an all around bad b****.

 

Last week, Rih Rih gave us a taste of her blonde self by mimicking girls who say “what lace?” when in fact, their frontal is obvious AF.

The joke must’ve inspired the Bad gal to switch from her usual dark ‘do to a new honey blonde look.

 

Are you here for it?

 

Let’s not forget all the times Rih Rih served LOOKS in her blonde hair. Hit the flip to check ’em out.

via GIPHY

Rihanna Is Blonde Again And We Are Not Worthy was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Rihanna Is Blonde Again And We Are Not Worthy

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close