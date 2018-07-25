CLOSE
Who Want Smoke? Here’s How Vic Mensa’s Beef With Tekashi 69 & DJ Akademics Got Started

Tekashi 69‘s name seems to pop up wherever there’s trouble.

 

Vic Mensa recently stated in an interview with LA’s REAL 92.3 that 69 stole his whole sound from Chicago Drill rap…

#vicmensa found the subject of his next promo run #tekashi69 ..

And Tekashi’s number one supporter, DJ Akademiks decided to chime in. Vic then went on to invite the rainbow haired Brooklyn rapper to “see me with the hands” and threatened Ak saying, “it’s on sight when I see you.”

 

It didn’t take long for Tekashi to chime in with the most disrespectful comment ever.

 

But why all the hostility between the two emcees and the Internet personality?

 

Hit the flip to see the beef breakdown.

