H.E.R. Confirms Her Debut Album Is On The Way At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

Radio One Exclusives
| 07.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Less than two years after the elusive R&B artist H.E.R. made her debut, the vocalist has become one of the most popular artists on the scene right now.

RELATED: Jacquees Reveals He Will Be Dropping A Music Video For “23” Soon! [VIDEO]

Just last month she performed at the BET Awards and on Wednesday night she hit the stage and performed in front of sold out crowd at Hot 107.5’s Summer Jamz 21!

RELATED: 6LACK’s Summer Jamz 21 Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

After slaying the crowd with her amazing vocals, she took the time to chat with Hot’s own DJ Angel Baby where she revealed she has plans to release her debut album and more!

Watch the full interview on the video player above!

H.E.R. Confirms Her Debut Album Is On The Way At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading H.E.R. Confirms Her Debut Album Is On The Way At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close