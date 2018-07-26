Lenny Kravitz stopped by the offices over at GQ this week to show off some of his favorite items that he owns.

The musical legend shows reveals his most prized possessions, which include items most of us would absolutely kill to have in our personal collection. These include Muhammad Ali’s boots from his final fight, Jimi Hendrix‘s set list from Woodstock, James Brown‘s jumpsuit from his performance before “The Rumble in the Jungle” boxing match, John Lennon‘s sweater that Yoko Ono gave to Mr. Kravitz, and a photo of the first concert Lenny went to: The Jackson 5 performing at Madison Square Garden.

Yep, pretty insane.

Check out the entire video below to hear Lenny Kravitz speak on the importance of all these incredible items.

Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s Boots, Lenny Kravitz Shows Us His Most Prized Possessions was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9: