Home > #CommunityHelp

Hundreds Get Stuffed Book Bags and Good Food at Reec & PAYUSA’s Free Block Party

Reec Treats The City Free BBQ & Back To School Give Away A Big Hit. 

Parents received free stuffed book bags, prizes and some good old BBQ Saturday 7/22/18. For the 6th consecutive year Reec (@ReecSwiney) and non profit Positive American Youth (@payusa1) set up shop at partner location, Fair Oaks Park to put on this community event. The mission of this event is to not only help parents with back to school supplies but also offer the entire family a fun event that all ages can enjoy.

Photos From Event

