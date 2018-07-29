CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B and Offset Stunt In Front Of Their New Lamborghinis

He gets a foreign. She gets a foreign.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Offset and Cardi B in front of Lamborghinis

Source: @iamcardib / Instagram

Cardi B and Offset are trying their best to be a power Hip-Hop couple. The two rappers, who just welcomed baby Kulture, shared a pic of themselves in front of their new Lamborghinis. 

Offset is leaning on a lime Aventador while Cardi is chilling in front of their baby blue version.

“Blessed & Gifted. Official Lamb owners,” reads Cardi’s caption.

The depreciation on those whips are a mother, though.

 

Offset posted another angle. So kultural [sic].

L A M B T A L K 🗣 H I S & H E R S

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

Photo: Instagram

Cardi B and Offset Stunt In Front Of Their New Lamborghinis was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Cardi B and Offset Stunt In Front Of Their New Lamborghinis

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close