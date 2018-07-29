Cardi B and Offset are trying their best to be a power Hip-Hop couple. The two rappers, who just welcomed baby Kulture, shared a pic of themselves in front of their new Lamborghinis.

Offset is leaning on a lime Aventador while Cardi is chilling in front of their baby blue version.

“Blessed & Gifted. Official Lamb owners,” reads Cardi’s caption.

The depreciation on those whips are a mother, though.

Offset posted another angle. So kultural [sic].

—

Photo: Instagram

Cardi B and Offset Stunt In Front Of Their New Lamborghinis was originally published on hiphopwired.com

