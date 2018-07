The world would probably be a much cooler place if we watched more funny animal videos.

Who doesn’t get joy out seeing adorable pets do hilarious things?

If you love a good animal video, then this clip of one dog being chased by his owner after stealing his GoPro will have you cackling all day.

I could watch this dog steal a GoPro all day, tell you what. pic.twitter.com/v0nxYNlglh — pastordan (@pastordan) July 29, 2018

It’s okay to watch it more than once — we did.

via GIPHY

Beware: You’ll Be Laughing All Day At This Dog Running After Stealing A GoPro was originally published on globalgrind.com

