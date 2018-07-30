CLOSE
#CommunityAction
Cops & Clippers: Standing Room Only As Cops Talk To Local Residence at Open Forum.

ATL Police Department’s own “Ty” Dennis spear heads another successful open forum for the community to vent and search for answers and action with local authorities. The main subject of this edition of The Cops & Clippers Tour was “keeping teens safe during police interaction and from neighborhood gun violence”. One young man shared his terrifying experience of being shot by a neighboring peer. Parents asked for answers for the best practices for their teens during traffic stops.

The event intensified at times but the focus remained clear and present. The “win” within these events are that answers are shared along resources for the concerns that are addressed, and these don’t just become “police bashing sessions”.  Reec of Hot 107.9 attended along with a rep from the news, reformed gang members and local business owners.

 

 

 

 

