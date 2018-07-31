CLOSE
The Air Jordan 13 “He Got Game” Drops This Saturday [Photos]

J's for everybody.

Air Jordan 13

Source: Jordan Brand / NIke

The Air Jordan 13 Retro in the OG “He Got Game” colorway drops this Saturday. 

The Air Jordan XIII dropped back in 1997 and has the distinction of being the first release under the proper “Jordan Brand” banner. As for its nickname, they’re the pair of J’s Denzel Washington aka Jesus Shuttlesworth’s dad rocked in the Spike Lee film He Got Game.

The Air Jordan XIII in its white, true red and black colorway will be in stores, and available online, on Saturday, August 4 and will cost you $190. They also release in kids and infant sizes if you want to lace the entire family.

You won’t want to snooze on these.

Check out detailed images below and on the flip.

Air Jordan 13

Source: Jordan Brand / NIke

Air Jordan 13

Source: Jordan Brand / NIke

Photos: Jordan Brand

