Why Does Cardi B Keep Proving Herself To Trolls? [EXCLUSIVE]

Cardi B has countless #1 records, a new baby and a brand new push gift. Gary With Da Tea spills the deets on Cardi B and Offset’s new push gifts after having baby Kulture. The couple bought matching Lamborghinis and posted the gifts on Instagram. After posting, a “fan” decided to make the comment that the new mommy and her husband were leasing the luxury cars. And we all know how Cardi does….she has to pull the receipts. Cardi B posted her bank statement to the world to let folks know that there’s no leasing here…she bought the vehicle straight outta her pockets.
Does Cardi really need to continue pulling receipts?
Cardi B Looking Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower [PHOTOS]
