How J. Cole Made His KOD Tour Even Hotter [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The KOD Tour has gotten bigger with new additions joining J. Cole and Young Thug. Will Cole be hitting the stage twice on his own tour? B.O.B. just dropped his latest album “NAGA” but will it be his last? Why is no one talking about an album from an artist who’s consistently giving us quality projects?

Travis Scott is releasing his long-awaited 3rd studio album this Friday. Will the fans get a classic or with a dud? HeadKrack has all the details.

The Latest:

How J. Cole Made His KOD Tour Even Hotter [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading How J. Cole Made His KOD Tour Even Hotter [EXCLUSIVE]

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close