‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ & ‘New Mutants’ Set To Release in 2019

Looks like Marvel is going to move forward with Fox's X-Men projects... for now.

After Disney and Fox agreed to a deal that would return X-Men and Fantastic Four properties back to Marvel Studios, rumors began floating around that Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants movies might be shelved as Marvel would likely want to reboot the X-Men franchise with their own cast.

Truth be told after the fracas that was X-Men: Apocalypse that would’ve been a welcomed direction and word is that aside from Ryan Renolds’ Deadpool, everyone was getting replaced. And yes, that includes Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Fortunately (or unfortunately depending on how you view the situation) both the Dark Phoenix and New Mutant films are slated to drop in 2019 per the IMAX quarterly earnings report which lets investors know which films are going to be releasing.

Originally set to drop on November 2, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix now has a release date of February 14, 2019 while The New Mutants has been moved from February 22, 2019 to August 2, 2019. While the possibility still remains that Marvel will decide to shelve the projects in order to start with a clean slate going into Phase 4 of their post-Infinty War Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems like we may in fact get to see if writer/director Simon Kinberg will be able to correct the trainwreck that was his original Dark Phoenix storyline in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand. For the record, we’re not too optimistic.

Are you interested in seeing X-Men: Dark Phoenix after witnessing what Apocalypse was or are you hoping Marvel completely reboots the franchise? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: FOX

‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ & ‘New Mutants’ Set To Release in 2019 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

comments – add yours
