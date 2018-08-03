Wesley Bell Explains Why Voting For Prosecutors Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 08.03.18
Political analyst Jeff Johnson brings on St. Louis Prosecutor candidate Wesley Bell to speak on the importance of why voting for a Prosecutor is important. Bell, is going against the reigning St. Louis Prosecutor who has been in office since 1991. The two go over reasons why having the right Prosecutor in office can be beneficial for the city anywhere you live including knowing that Prosecutors determine who gets charged or if the person gets a second chance.

Wesley Bell explains that having the right person in office is the difference between implementing the right programs and keeping Black men out of the jail for small crimes.

