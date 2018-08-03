CLOSE
Weekend Shmood: When Friday Got You Breaking Out Dance In Random Places

Let go.

Uncle Buck - Season 1

Source: Universal Television / Getty

When the clock strikes 12 and Friday hits, you can’t help but celebrate because the weekend has arrived.

Whether at the bus stop…

le bus tarde du coup … 🐸🚌

A post shared by Jaune Attend (@akamztweenty) on

 

The mall…

petite balade au centre commercial @leanchihiro song

A post shared by Jaune Attend (@akamztweenty) on

 

Or even at the McDonald’s…

 

Friday is here.

Let us rejoice and be glad in it.

