We all know that Beyoncé loves her privacy and incognito-ness.
So much so that we rarely hear her speak these days, unless she’s tearing the stage up. All of her content on Instagram are just epic photos — no videos or IG stories.
One woman changed that by tricking the Queen into thinking she was posing for a pic, when it was actually a video.
@BEYONCE I love you. There are no words to describe how priceless our friendship is to me. I met this Other Worldly Earth Angel when she was 19 years old and now, two marriages, 6 kids, countless makeup sessions, photo/video shoots, award ceremonies and 16 years between us, every time is see you it’s like yesterday! Thank you for loving, kind, silly, inspiring spirit. I love you! And shout out to my beautiful LOVES @kaleb_steele @mstinalawson @yvettenoelschure for sharing your incredible beauty with me last night too!! I love you with all my heart! 💗😇😍#beyonce #bey #beyhive #mallyvation #mallyminute #mallybeauty #mallyroncal #beyoncéknowles @mallyroncal
Bey looked a little shook toward the end, like “I’m already on camera, so I might as well continue.
So if you ever have to sign a non-disclosure just to take a photo with Beyoncé, you probably have this lady to thank.
IG Trippin’: Here’s Proof That Beyoncé Gets Caught Slippin’ Sometimes Too was originally published on globalgrind.com