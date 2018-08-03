Wendy Williams opens up to her responsibility to the black community. She also speaks of criticism from black people and not proving her self to anyone. Slim Thug questions the relationship between Ciara and Russell Wilson. Slim wonders how can a woman go from rapper Future to the Seattle Seahawks Quarterback.Follow @TheRSMS
We see the photos and videos of Ciara and Russell Wilson but is Ci-Ci really happy? The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discuss in Gary’s Tea!
The Latest:
- Still Stannin’: 6 Songs That Unapologetically Mention Colin Kaepernick’s Name
- Weekend Shmood: When Friday Got You Breaking Out Dance In Random Places
- Is That My Cousin? Animals Act Out Annoying Relatives You’ll Find At The Family Reunion
- Bernice Jenkins Skips The Church Announcements And Hypes Up Sister Hester [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- Wesley Bell Explains Why Voting For Prosecutors Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- 11 Challenges We Should Support [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- See who is hiring in the metro Atlanta!
- IG Trippin’: Here’s Proof That Beyoncé Gets Caught Slippin’ Sometimes Too
- Angela Rye Destroyed Trump Supporter While Rocking Cornrows And We Love It
- Big Sean Rips Into The NFL For Deleting Colin Kaepernick Lyric From The Song ‘Big Bank’
Gary’s Tea: Does Ciara Really Seem Happy With Russell Wilson? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com