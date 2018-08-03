Gary’s Tea: Does Ciara Really Seem Happy With Russell Wilson? [EXCLUSIVE]

08.03.18
Wendy Williams opens up to her responsibility to the black community. She also speaks of criticism from black people and not proving her self to anyone. Slim Thug questions the relationship between Ciara and Russell Wilson. Slim wonders how can a woman go from rapper Future to the Seattle Seahawks Quarterback.

We see the photos and videos of Ciara and Russell Wilson but is Ci-Ci really happy? The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discuss in Gary’s Tea!

This list is not in any specific order.

