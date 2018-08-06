CLOSE
Watch: Taylor Bennett Talks Coming Out And His New Album ‘Be Yourself’ On The Breakfast Club

Taylor and his brother Chance aren't exactly two peas in a pod

The Taylor Bennett Show

Chance The Rapper‘s younger brother, Taylor Bennett, has started to make his own waves in the industry. He released his debut album Be Yourself earlier this month, and now he’s giving us some behind the scenes details on how it was made.

The Chicago native stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about his personal coming out story and how he put that energy into making Be Yourself.

 

