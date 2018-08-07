CLOSE
Watch: Chloe x Halle Talk Beyoncé, ‘Grown-Ish’ & Blocking Exes on Social Media

They speak to Hot 97's Nessa about music, life, and everything in between

Chloe x Halle stopped by HOT 97 to talk to Nessa about their new song “Happy Without Me.”
Throughout their discussion, the sisters discuss everything from Beyonce discovering them on Youtube, to now being on tour with her and Jay Z. They also answer the question of whether or not Blue Ivy recognizes them. Chloe and Halle also talk about working with Yara Shahidi and the rest of the crew on Grown-ish, what it was like meeting Oprah Winfrey, and how they feel about blocking exes on social media.

 

Watch: Chloe x Halle Talk Beyoncé, ‘Grown-Ish’ & Blocking Exes on Social Media was originally published on globalgrind.com

