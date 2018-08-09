Why “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Won’t Be As Good If Kenya Moore Leaves [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.09.18
Get ready for Gary With Da Tea to spill all the gossip! Kenya Moore is upset because several rumors about her allegedly getting a divorce, being fired from the show and not really being pregnant is surfacing. She allegedly was not invited to a meeting with other cast mates, but we will have to see what happens when the show airs.

Rickey Smiley believes the show won’t be the same without Kenya because she brings drama to the table. Kendall Jenner is allegedly in love with NBA player, Ben Simmons and Gary doesn’t understand why these men flock to the Kardashians. He spoke about how they get them early to train them.

Close