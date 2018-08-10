CLOSE
Congrats, Sis! Queen Naija Reveals She’s Got A Bun In The Oven

Baby on board!

Congratulations are in order for Queen Naija and her bae Clarence White.

In a new Youtube video the cute couple posted this past Thursday, August 9, the “Medicine” singer revealed they are expecting their first child together. “We want to be transparent and with that being said, there’s one more thing that we don’t want to hide from you guys,” she said with a big smile on her face.

Press play up on the clip up top and fast-forward to the 20:00 minute mark to hear the good news for yourself. We know Naija’s son Baby Chris is about to be an awesome big brother.

❤️

