Why Safaree Might Want Nicki Minaj Back After Being Put On Blast [EXCLUSIVE]

The battle between Safaree and Nicki Minaj continues. She exposed him for not only paying $12,000 for his new hairline, but he also allegedly took her credit car without asking. Safaree had some words for Nicki and “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” decided to talk about that and if in fact the two really are doing this out of love for each other.
Headkrack believes the relationship is dead, Da Brat thinks he wants her back. One caller mentioned that Safaree is weak and needs to let it go. Some also spoke about the fact that Nicki carried Safaree through the relationship and kept him around because of comfort and possibly sexual reasons.
RELATED: LHHH Recap: Safaree Admits He Treated Lyrica To An Eggplant-Themed Peep Show
RELATED: How Nicki Minaj’s Album Is For All Seasons [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Mother Of Nicki Minaj Gets Candid About Son’s Child Rape Case
The Latest:
- Someone In Fayetteville, Georgia Stole $98K Worth Of Ramen Noodles
- Should I Airbnb My House Or Apartment For Super Bowl LIII?
- ‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Past
- Safaree Clarifies His $12K Hairline Jig, Tyga Bigs Up His Hair Transplant Surgeon
- Nicki Minaj’s Public Quarrel With Safaree Is A Reminder Black Women Are Loyal To A Fault
- ‘Insecure’ Drops The Full First Episode Of Their Show Within A Show ‘Kev’yn’ [VIDEO]
- Nicki Minaj “Ganja Burn,” Kooda B “Walking Through The Ville” & More | Daily Visuals 8.14.18
- American Airlines Kicked YG Off Plane For Being Pissy Drunk, Allegedly [Watch]
- A$AP Bari Is Suing His Sexual Assault Accuser
- Aretha Live: Watch 5 Of Aretha Franklin’s Iconic Performances
Safaree & His Struggle Hairline Catches Savage Slander After Beefing With Nicki Minaj
Safaree & His Struggle Hairline Catches Savage Slander After Beefing With Nicki Minaj
1.1 of 23
2.2 of 23
3.3 of 23
4.4 of 23
5.5 of 23
6.6 of 23
7.7 of 23
8.8 of 23
9.9 of 23
10.10 of 23
11.11 of 23
12.12 of 23
13.13 of 23
14.14 of 23
15.15 of 23
16.16 of 23
17.17 of 23
18.18 of 23
19.19 of 23
20.20 of 23
21.21 of 23
22.22 of 23
23.23 of 23
Why Safaree Might Want Nicki Minaj Back After Being Put On Blast [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com