Will Safaree’s Apology Get Nicki Minaj Back? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.15.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Mz Shyneka is covering for Gary With Da Tea and updating us on all the drama with Safaree and Nicki Minaj. The rapper exposed Safaree by talking about how she payed for his hair implants and carried him through the whole relationship. Safaree only tried to defend DJ Self and it backfired, but the other night he decided to apologize.

He admitted that he still loves Nicki, misses her and wants her back. Headkrack believes that Nicki liked to emasculate men so that no other woman wants them and she can date him again. Mz Shyneka thinks that they both want each other back and if they ever were in the room together it would get hot and heavy.

RELATED: Safaree & His Struggle Hairline Catches Savage Slander After Beefing With Nicki Minaj

RELATED: Why Safaree Might Want Nicki Minaj Back After Being Put On Blast [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: How Nicki Minaj’s Album Is For All Seasons [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Safaree & His Struggle Hairline Catches Savage Slander After Beefing With Nicki Minaj

23 photos Launch gallery

Safaree & His Struggle Hairline Catches Savage Slander After Beefing With Nicki Minaj

Continue reading Safaree & His Struggle Hairline Catches Savage Slander After Beefing With Nicki Minaj

Safaree & His Struggle Hairline Catches Savage Slander After Beefing With Nicki Minaj

https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1029407736348454913 It’s probably a good idea if Scaff Beezy never mentions his ex-girlfriend again after this roasting. To be fair, we’ve included tweets from folks blasting Nicki Minaj for her alleged domestic violence. Stay tuned.

Will Safaree’s Apology Get Nicki Minaj Back? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close