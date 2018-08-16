Welp, Black Tony didn’t come to work again today and Rickey Smiley doesn’t like it. While speaking to Black Tony, Beyonce Alowishus mentioned that they received a letter. The admissions office at Morehouse College wrote about Black Tony writing a check and trying to use Rickey’s money.
The college needs more information from Rickey and believes some type of fraud is being ran. Black Tony mentioned that he wants to go to college to study business. He wants to open his own nail salon because that’s where all the women are. Black Tony might come in later this week.
RELATED: How Black Tony Is On The Come Up After Robbing Chick-fil-A [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony’s Birthday Message To Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: What Black Tony Is Doing In The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Watch: Issa Rae Speaks On Her First Encounters With Diddy, Tiffany Haddish, And Shonda Rhimes On ‘Hot Ones’
- Why Black Tony Is Trying To Go To Morehouse College [EXCLUSIVE]
- WATHC LIVE: Friday Night Lights 2018 – KIPP vs BEST (Atlanta, GA)
- Friday Night Lights High School Football Schedule 2018
- Friday Night Lights High School Football Showcase 2018
- Rihanna & Donald Glover Working On ‘Guava Island’ Film In Cuba, Allegedly
- Urban One, Inc. Founder and Chairperson, Cathy Hughes, Pens A Letter Mourning The Death Of Her Close Friend Aretha Franklin
- Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, Inc., Mourns The Death Of Aretha Franklin
- Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76
- BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta: Sunday Brunch With The Brothers
Why Black Tony Is Trying To Go To Morehouse College [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com