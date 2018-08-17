CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
Young Thug Drops ‘Slime Language’ Compilation Project

'No Cap' Tuesday The Biggest Party Of The Year

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

After celebrating his 27th birthday, Young Thug released a 15 track compilation album, ‘Slime Language’ presented by his label, Young Stoner Life.

The project features psychedelic production and is certainly a family affair as Young Thug’s blood sisters Dolly and HiDoraah make appearances on the tape, as well as Thug’s girlfriend Karlae, his good friend Duke and Thug’s proteges, Gunna and Lil Uzi Vert.

‘Slime Language’ is Young Thug’s follow up to his 2017 joint project ‘Super Slimey’ with Future. Listen to ‘Slime Language’ below.

Lalaa Shepard

Duke , Gunna , karlae , lalaa shepard , lil uzi vert , slime language , Young Thug

Close