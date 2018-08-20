CLOSE
Drake Dissed Kanye West In His Hometown, Still No Smoke For Pusha T

Drizzy may have chosen not to come for Pusha T, but Kanye West is still catching it.

Drake‘s new album, Scorpion, is doing well and he’s on tour with the Migos. So it seems the 6 God felt it was only right to hurl shots at Kanye West, while performing in Chicago. 

Hitting Chi-Town for the “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” on Saturday night (August 18), Drake decided to switch up the words on “Know Yourself.”

Instead of rapping “Then Kanye dropped, it was polos and backpacks,” he flipped it to “Then Kanye flopped, it was polos and backpacks.”

Nah, the crowd didn’t decide to turn on Drake for slandering their hometown product. Cold world.

To be fair, you may have missed it unless you’re a devoted fan and familiar with the If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late song. Still, the audacity.

Drake Dissed Kanye West In His Hometown, Still No Smoke For Pusha T was originally published on hiphopwired.com

