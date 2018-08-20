CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Cardi B Drops Official Music Video For “Ring” Feat Kehlani

0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cardi B’s song “Ring” is one of my favorite by far & it officially has visuals! Although Cardi said the visuals were leaked without her permission I’m sure she’s happy with the outcome because the visuals are dope. Check out the official video below,

EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

 

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

24 photos Launch gallery

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

Continue reading #MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

[caption id="attachment_2978188" align="alignleft" width="725"] Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty[/caption]   Not only does Cardi B have one of the hottest albums out right now, she’s also the subject of one of the most hilarious memes we’ve seen all summer. See, it all started when she shared a throwback photo of herself on social media with her hand on her hip looking like the block’s biggest know-it-all. Of course, Black Twitter took it and ran with it using the hashtag #MyMamaSaid. Here are some of our favorite ones.

Watch: Cardi B Drops Official Music Video For “Ring” Feat Kehlani was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close