Teyana Taylor’s Petty Level Is Through The Roof

Teyana Taylor isn’t willing to let go of the Jeremih beef just yet, she’s still finding ways to rub it in. After getting him kicked off his own tour she decided to stick it to him one last time during a recent performance in Chicago. Taylor brought Rachel Leigh on stage, girlfriend to Ryan from Black Ink Chicago and the mother of Jeremih’s child. Teyana then proceeded to lead her in a sensual dance routine to “3Way,” a song from her recent album.

Petty Petunia: Teyana Taylor Decided To Take One Last Jab At Jeremih By Bringing This Lady On Stage was originally published on globalgrind.com

