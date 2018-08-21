Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef Tommi V

Chef Tommi recently stopped by Radio One Atlanta to show us how to make her delicious signature Curry Shrimp Pasta Salad.
Ingredients:
2 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 pound of tricolor pasta, cooked, drained, and cooled
1 can coconut milk
3 garlic cloves
2 T butter
1 medium green pepper, diced
1 medium red pepper diced
1 medium yellow pepper diced
1 shallot, minced
1 package of frozen peas, thawed
1 2.5 oz. can black olive slices
1 c. ranch dressing
½ c. mayonnaise
3 T Curry seasoning
2 t salt
½ black pepper
Step 1
Marinate peeled and deveined shrimp in coconut milk, garlic cloves, 2 T curry seasoning overnight.
Step 2
Remove shrimp from marinade, shaking off excess marinade, and bring to room temperature. Sauté shrimp in butter on med-high. Be careful not to overcook shrimp. They will shrink some, but should still be plump and succulent. Remove from heat and cool.
Step 3
Take half of your shrimp and mince. You can either use a food processor or a knife. The idea here is to have a consistency small enough to ensure shrimp is tasted in every bite. We all know folks will pick out the big shrimps!
Step 4
Mix all of your ingredients together, except pasta. After you incorporate all the ingredient incorporate the pasta in small batches to ensure ever noodle is coated. Chill before serving.