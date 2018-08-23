CLOSE
ATL
Home > ATL

Fixed Income Residents Get Kicked Out Of A Buckhead Apartment Complex

0 reads
Leave a comment
USA, Georgia, Atlanta, Cityscape with skyscrapers at dusk

Source: Dermot Conlan / Getty

According to Channel 2 Action Newssome fixed income tenants in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, GA are being forced out of their apartment complex, with no help of finding another place to live. The residents of The Darlington in Buckhead are confused and frustrated because they genuinely might not have a roof over their heads come October.

RELATED: How Much Of Atlanta Is Actually Black?

The residents of The Darlington in Buckhead are confused and frustrated because they genuinely might not have a roof over their heads come October.

Tenants found the eviction letter on their doorsteps earlier this week, demanding they be out the building by Oct 17th. Under Georgia law, property owners can kick out tenants if they give up to 30 days notice, but the practice is seen by many to be cruel unless it’s warranted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

 

Buckhead , The Darlington

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close