Fan Jumps On Stage, Catches The Fade At Jay-Z And Beyonce’s OTR 2 Show In Atlanta [VIDEO]

Beyonce's dancers fought SOMEBODY in Atlanta

Apparently Atlanta does OTR II a little differently than other cities. Multiple reports state a fan jumped on stage from the crowd as Jay-Z and Beyonce were walking off Saturday night, prompting dancers to run after the fan and a fight escalating.

During the performance of “Apesh*t,” the fan brazenly got on stage for a moment, following behind Jay and Bey before security and the tour’s dancers got involved.

Crazy. Let’s hope nothing else crazy happens before the tour finishes up!

