Special K Has Some Issues With Silent Letters [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K is back and is discussing his issue with silent letters. He also spoke about how there are 26 letters in the alphabet and doesn’t understand why no new letters have been added. Special K talked about words like knife, muscle and subtle.

Follow @TheRSMS

He can’t stand that there are letters in there that aren’t needed. Special K also spoke about the fact that people always say you catch a cold, but it really should be you catch a hot. He mentioned it should be like that because you get hot when you have a fever.

RELATED: How Special K Almost Got In Trouble With His Wife [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Special K Talks About Falling In Love With A Man At Outback Steakhouse [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Special K Explains Why You Shouldn’t Marry The Woman Who Gives You Bomb Sex [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS] 22 photos Launch gallery It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS] 1. Rita Brent, Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 22 2. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 22 3. Gary, Special K, Yandy Smith, Headkrack, & Ms. Juicy Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 22 4. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 22 5. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 22 6. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 22 7. Special K & Gary With Da Tea Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 22 8. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 22 9. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 22 10. Special K & Gary With Da Tea Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 22 11. Special K & Gary With Da Tea Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 22 12. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 22 13. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 22 14. Special K & DeRay Davis Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 22 15. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 22 16. Special K & Gary With Da Tea Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 22 17. Special K Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 22 18. Special K in Black & White Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 22 19. DC Young Fly Special K & Kountry Wayne 19 of 22 20. Special K Source:RSMS 20 of 22 21. Special K Source:RSMS 21 of 22 22. Special K 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading It’s Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS] It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Special K Has Some Issues With Silent Letters [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com