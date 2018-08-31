Special K Has Some Issues With Silent Letters [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K is back and is discussing his issue with silent letters. He also spoke about how there are 26 letters in the alphabet and doesn’t understand why no new letters have been added. Special K talked about words like knife, muscle and subtle.
He can’t stand that there are letters in there that aren’t needed. Special K also spoke about the fact that people always say you catch a cold, but it really should be you catch a hot. He mentioned it should be like that because you get hot when you have a fever.
