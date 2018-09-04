Ying Yang Twins Admit Their Song Wait Got Free From 106 & Park Fired [Exclusive Interview]

| 09.04.18
Ying Yang Twins

Source: Studio One / Radio One

The Ying Yang Twins are legends in Hip Hop wether you want to believe it or not. The Atlanta, GA duo debuted their first album in 2000, but rose to fam in 2004 with Lil Jon’s “Get Low.” Not too long after the hits kept on coming with over a hand full of songs that hit number one on the charts.

Songs like “Whistle While You Twerk” and “Wait (The Whisper Song) had people all over the country singling crunk music. But little do people know, these songs caused two huge storms of controversy. Check out the interview asThe Ying Yang twins explain how Wait go Free from 106 & Park fired.

