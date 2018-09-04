CLOSE
Test
Trump On Colin Kaepernick Headlining Nike’s Campaign: ‘A…
25 photos
Pusha T Brings The Energy On Day 2…
23 items
Miguel Serenades and Inspires During Made In America…
Rev. Jasper Williams Refuses To Apologize For Comments…
10 items
Beautiful Photos And Videos From The West Indian…
6 photos
Nicki Minaj Closes Out Made In America 2018
Made In America 2018: Meek Mill Did It…
25 photos
Juice Wrld Live at Made In America 2018
26 photos
6lack Performs At Made In America 2018 Day…
49 photos
Meek Mill at Made In America 2018
Jasper Williams’ Eulogy For Aretha Franklin Was A…
23 photos
6ix9ine Performs At Made In America 2018
Who Gets Aretha Franklin’s Money? After Death, Singer…
Black College Cheerleaders Who Knelt During National Anthem…
Is Gladys Knight OK? Singer, Publicist Disagree Publicly…
11 items
Some People Are Not Happy With Bill Clinton…
11 items
Happy Independence Day Trinidad and Tobago! Your Favorite…
Two Men Facing 10 Years In Prison For…
7 items
Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans
15 items
Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum…
34 items
A Look Back At The March On Washington…
‘Massive Cover-Up’: New Evidence In Desmond Marrow Beating…
Radio One Teams Up With Slim Thug And…
Super Bowl Preparations
Mass Shooting At Madden Tournament In Florida; Multiple…
Remembering John McCain’s Most Iconic Moment
26 items
Hallelujah! Black Twitter Hilariously Rejoices At Paris Dennard…
Dozens Of Black Residents Are Homeless A Year…
Smoking Weed Ages Your Brain By 3 Years…
Georgia School Superintendent Uses The N-Word And Says…
14 items
Happy Birthday To Ben’s Chili Bowl: See Iconic…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Floyd Mayweather Supporting Chris Brown’s Baby Mama’s Business?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Andre Berto - Post-Fight News Conference

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Floyd Mayweather may be the finesse king. According to reports he helped fund Chris Brown’s baby mama, Nia Guzman’s business. Chris and Nia are back in court over child support/custody issues and in a deposition it was stated that Floyd Mayweather gave Nia $20K as a “gift” her business. Yup!! Floyd is out her just gifting 20 bands (because he has it like that…duh). Peep the story below via TheShaderoom:

According to reports, Nia is asking for more money from Chris to support their daughter #Royalty. However, Chris feels as though increasing his child support payments may potentially do more harm than good for their daughter. Instead, Chris thinks that she’s doing just fine with her online business “RoyaltyBrown.com” and that’s exactly where Floyd comes in #Roommates!

______________________________

According to The @Blast, in a recent deposition, Nia claims she’s only making $400 a month from her online store. But when pressed by Chris’ lawyers on how she was even able to start her business,

Well, giving her $20K isn’t that big of a deal right? They could be friends..right?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Andre Berto - Weigh-in

Celebs Attend Floyd Mayweather's Final Fight [PHOTOS]

1 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Attend Floyd Mayweather's Final Fight [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebs Attend Floyd Mayweather’s Final Fight [PHOTOS]

Celebs Attend Floyd Mayweather's Final Fight [PHOTOS]

See Also:

CARDI B’S BEST FRIEND LEAKED BLAC CHYNA’S SEX TAPE?

7 WAYS TRUMP CAN DESTROY YOUR LIFE IN 2 YEARS!!

WENDY WILLIAMS THROWS ULTIMATE SHADE AT BEYONCE!!

DJ Angel Baby*** CHECK OUT DJ ANGELBABY ON INSTAGRAM @DJANGELBABY TWITTER: @DJ_ANGELBABY 

Floyd Mayweather Supporting Chris Brown’s Baby Mama’s Business? was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close