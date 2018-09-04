Floyd Mayweather may be the finesse king. According to reports he helped fund Chris Brown’s baby mama, Nia Guzman’s business. Chris and Nia are back in court over child support/custody issues and in a deposition it was stated that Floyd Mayweather gave Nia $20K as a “gift” her business. Yup!! Floyd is out her just gifting 20 bands (because he has it like that…duh). Peep the story below via TheShaderoom:

According to reports, Nia is asking for more money from Chris to support their daughter #Royalty. However, Chris feels as though increasing his child support payments may potentially do more harm than good for their daughter. Instead, Chris thinks that she’s doing just fine with her online business “RoyaltyBrown.com” and that’s exactly where Floyd comes in #Roommates! ______________________________ According to The @Blast, in a recent deposition, Nia claims she’s only making $400 a month from her online store. But when pressed by Chris’ lawyers on how she was even able to start her business,

Well, giving her $20K isn’t that big of a deal right? They could be friends..right?

Floyd Mayweather Supporting Chris Brown’s Baby Mama’s Business? was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com