According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ty Dolla $ign was booked into an Atlanta area jail Wednesday afternoon after police pulled him and six others on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Ty, real name Tyrone William Griffin was booked on charges of alleged cocaine and marijuana possession.

Officers claim that they smelled the weed from Ty’s vehicle and a search of the car turned up marijuana as well as cocaine. The “Beach House” singer will be charged on counts of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of cocaine.

He’ll be booked in the Fulton County Jail once the charges are finalized. The other six individuals who were in the vehicle were released without charges.

Ty Dolla $ign Arrested In ATL on Cocaine, Marijuana Charges was originally published on theboxhouston.com

