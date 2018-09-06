LightSkinKeisha Speaks On Rap Career, Stand Up Comedy, Kyla Pratt Comparisons, Relationship Status & More

Social media sensation, LightSkinKeisha speaks about her come up as an artist and entertainer in a recent interview with The Progress Report. Born and raised in Decatur, GA, Keisha has been around music since she was young but didn’t take her career serious until recently. She currently works with LA Reid and has new music on the way with BlocBoy JB, Trina, and MoneyBagg Yo. During the interview, LightSkinKeisha speaks about balancing keeping her fans satisfied with content, love life, womanhood and offers tips for entrepreneurs.

Instagram @LightSkinKeisha @TheProgressReport101 @Lalaashep @DJExel @BossBritt__

Also On Hot 107.9: