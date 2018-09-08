How Black Tony Is Making Money Off Of Fake Quarters [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 09.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Black Tony called Rickey Smiley to tell him he’s not making it to work today. He mentioned that he’s meeting his friend at the airport because they have a new scheme going on. Black Tony will be selling fake quarters for 20 cents.

He has $10,000 worth of fake quarters and when Rickey Smiley asked him a math question he couldn’t answer it. Rickey also spoke about how people don’t really use change like that anymore and Black Tony wants to find college students. He figures they need money to use the laundry, Black Tony ended up calling Rickey ugly because he was making fun of him.

RELATED: How Black Tony Is About To Put “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” On The Map [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Getting Emotional Over Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Black Tony’s Son Wants Someone Else To Be His Dad [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Live Broadcast At Alabama State University

16 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Live Broadcast At Alabama State University

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Live Broadcast At Alabama State University

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Live Broadcast At Alabama State University

How Black Tony Is Making Money Off Of Fake Quarters [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close