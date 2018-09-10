Why We Must Not Let Fear Kill Our Dreams [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley always talks about doing things outside the box. He was joined by one of his favorite people on Instagram that helps inspire others follow out their dreams. The problem a lot of the times is we stick to the same routine.

God has so much in store for us and sometimes we let fear get in the way of that. He mentioned that trees wouldn’t be able to grow a certain size if we kept it in a flower pot. If there is something that you want to do, go after it and believe you can do it.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

