How To Create A Hurricane Survival Pack

Inclement weather sends most people heading for the hills — or at least to the grocery store. But, is your shopping list as efficient as it should be? Will those items be able to assist during and after the unmerciful winds and unrelenting rain?

Let’s just say that you may need more than a trip to the grocery store. Creating a survival pack is a great way to prepare for unpredictable weather.

During and after a natural disaster there is usually limited access to water for both drinking and sanitary purposes. Retailers including grocery and big box stores are also typically unavailable. Gas may be sparse and you may find yourself without power. Whatever the conditions, it is always better to be proactive than reactive.

Create a Hurricane Survival Pack out of a bookbag or empty box. Here are a few items that may come in handy in the face of an emergency.

*First Aid Kit. These little gems can be found at most drug stores.

*Water. Pack a few gallons. The CDC recommends storing at least 1 gallon of water per day for each person and each pet.

*Food. Look for items that are both filling and have a longer shelf life; granola bars, nuts, crackers, canned meat and vegetables, dried fruit and cereal are all good options. FEMA recommends packing a two weeks supply.

*Manual Can Opener. That canned food won’t do you much good if you’re not able to open it.

*Cash. If the power is out, your plastic is too. Grab some cash and include some coins — you never know what you may need.

*Medicine/Medication. Your health is paramount. Make sure to include treatment for yourself and your loved ones.

*Blankets. They are inexpensive and great for retaining body heat.

*Clothes. Pack several comfortable options.

*Plastic bags. Either plastic retail bags or garbage bags. They will come in handy when disposing of trash, storing items, etc.

*Moist Towelettes. When it comes to sanitation they may become your best friend.

*Portable Cell Phone Charger. They won’t last forever, but when your cell phone dies you’ll be glad to have one as an option.

*Flashlight. Don’t forget the batteries!

*Battery Powered Radio. In case the power goes out, this electronic relic will still allow you to know what’s going on in the world.

*Personal Items. Keep birth certificates and other important forms, along with small sentimental keepsakes in a safe place.

