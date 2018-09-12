Atlanta Slang Terms That Drive The Culture

Atlanta slang runs the culture. If you don’t believe that, then you don’t know anything about Hip Hop. For years, Atlanta’s slang words have been in movies, music videos, its used by our favorite athletes, and even some of our favorite entertainers. But what are some of those terms that move the culture? Below we’ve listed the Atlanta slang terms in Hip Hop that drive the culture.

12: Calling police 12 is most certainly and Atlanta thing. It’s used in the streets to give a quick heads up to friends and or civilians that police have arrived or they are on their way.

Lit: One of the most repeated Atlanta slang term is Lit. You hear, moms, dads and even grandmas say it. It means cool, popular, or great.

Yeene-enno: This is just a faster way to “say don’t even know”

Bando: Abandoned house usually in the hood or projects

Trap: The trap house is the drug house or house that sells drugs

Shawty: This term and mean girlfriend, lady friend, or to describe a person

Finesse: To get over on someone, or trick them into getting your way.

Gas: good weed

Patna nem: how you would describe your group of friends.

Dat Way: cooler way to say in that direction

No cap

Fye

True

Slime

Dub

Which Atlanta slang words did we miss? Comment below…

