Nicki Minaj Still Hasn’t Paid Geoffrey Owens The $25,000 She Promised Him [EXCLUSIVE]

| 09.12.18
Gary With Da Tea is back and has some gossip about Nicki Minaj! Geoffrey Owens has made a lot of headlines lately and because he was job shamed while working at Trader Joe’s since then has landed multiple roles. He will be in Tyler Perry’s show and supposed to be working on a couple of NCIS episodes.

Nicki Minaj was also supposed to send Geoffrey money, but he still hasn’t received it. Gary mentioned that when he gets the money he plans on donating it now that he has so many leads allegedly. We will have to wait and see if Geoffrey ever gets the money.

Nicki Minaj Still Hasn’t Paid Geoffrey Owens The $25,000 She Promised Him [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

