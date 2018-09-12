Black Tony Mistakes Keyshia Ka’Oir For Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms [EXCLUSIVE]

| 09.12.18
Black Tony is a hot mess and didn’t come to work today. He called Rickey Smiley to talk about how they disrespect Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir. Black tony told Rickey to go on his phone and check out Ebony magazine because Ka’Oir was on the cover.

When Rickey looked he told Black Tony he was wrong and that it’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Black Tony got really emotional because Ka’Oir has done so much, she left a NBA player for Gucci Mane and acted on “The Cosby Show.” Rickey had to correct him because he was really referring to Keyshia Cole and Keisha Knight Pulliam, but Black Tony kept crying.

