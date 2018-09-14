CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Travis Scott And Frank Ocean Get Lawyers Invovled Over A Song On “Astroworld”

1 reads
Leave a comment
Frank Ocean

Source: Jennifer Graylock / Contributor / Getty

If you’ve been missing some hip hop beef since Drake and Meek Mill made up, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are giving you enough to last you through the weekend. Nicki Minaj isn’t the only one with a Target on Travis Scott’s back!

Sources close to both artists say that the issues started back in August just before “Astroworld” was released. Most of the country loved the album because it shot to the number one spot on the charts, but Frank wasn’t too happy about his feature on the album.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Five

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Their beef stems from the song “Carousel” featuring Frank on the album. Sources close to Frank are saying he’s upset about his vocals being changed on the chorus and third verse. It’s not clear what changes made him upset but he’s gotten his legal team involved.

Frank is demanding that Travis take his part off the track. The Thinking About you singer had his legal team send a cease and desist to Travis’ team to have Frank’s part removed.  According to sources Travis has no plans to remove the parts Frank are asking to be taken off. Travis’ “Astroworld–You wish you were here” tour starts September 16th.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews

Travis Scott And Frank Ocean Get Lawyers Invovled Over A Song On “Astroworld” was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close